Teen charged in Ohio school shooting enters insanity plea

By Published: Updated:
Ely Serna in court (WDTN photo/file photo)

URBANA, OH (AP) — A 17-year-old boy charged in an Ohio school shooting that wounded two students has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Ely Serna is charged with attempted murder, felonious assault and other offenses in the Jan. 20 shooting at West Liberty-Salem High School. His attorney entered Serna’s plea through motions this week in Champaign County Pleas Common Pleas Court.

Authorities allege Serna fired a shotgun at classmate Logan Cole in a school bathroom, critically wounding him, and then fired at classrooms. Another student was slightly injured at the school in West Liberty, about 55 miles northwest of Columbus.

The judge has ordered a competency hearing.

Serna’s case was transferred from juvenile court to adult court. Serna’s attorney has asked that it be transferred back to juvenile court.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s