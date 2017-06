COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two libraries on the Ohio State University campus have been evacuated due to a bomb threat.

OSU Emergency Management released a statement on Twitter Saturday night stating the Thompson Library and 18th Avenue Library have been evacuated related to a bomb threat.

Police say they received a call Saturday evening about the threat; buildings were emptied as a precautionary measure.

Officials are sweeping the building with K9 units as the call remains under investigation.

Thompson & 18th Ave. Library evacuated related to bomb threat. Public safety K9s sweeping buildings out of abundance of caution — OSU Emergency Mngmnt (@OSU_EMFP) June 25, 2017