U.S. Marshals announce top-wanted fugitives in Central Ohio

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — The U.S. Marshals’ has announced a new list of most-wanted fugitives in Central Ohio.

Anyone with information about these fugitives is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service at 614-469-5540. All tips are anonymous and rewards are available for tips that lead to their arrests.

Tommy Anderson

Anderson is wanted for a parole violation by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority. He is described as a black male with brown eyes and brown hair. He stands around 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighs about 230 pounds.

Cieartise Marsh

Marsh is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for possessing a weapon under disability. Marsh is a black male with brown eyes and black hair. He stands about 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

William Wasmus

The Delaware County Sheriff has issued a warrant for Wasmus for drug possession. Wasmus is a white male, about 5-feet, 9-inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He weighs around 170 pounds.

Tony Williams

Williams is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on rape and kidnapping charges. He is a black male with brown eyes and black hair. Williams stands around 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs around 165 pounds.