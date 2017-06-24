U.S. Marshals announce top-wanted fugitives in Central Ohio

By Published:

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — The U.S. Marshals’ has announced a new list of most-wanted fugitives in Central Ohio.

Anyone with information about these fugitives is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service at 614-469-5540. All tips are anonymous and rewards are available for tips that lead to their arrests.

Tommy Anderson

Anderson is wanted for a parole violation by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority. He is described as a black male with brown eyes and brown hair. He stands around 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighs about 230 pounds.

Cieartise Marsh

Marsh is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for possessing a weapon under disability. Marsh is a black male with brown eyes and black hair. He stands about 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

William Wasmus

The Delaware County Sheriff has issued a warrant for Wasmus for drug possession. Wasmus is a white male, about 5-feet, 9-inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He weighs around 170 pounds.

Tony Williams

Williams is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on rape and kidnapping charges. He is a black male with brown eyes and black hair. Williams stands around 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs around 165 pounds.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s