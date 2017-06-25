ALBUQUERQUE, NM (WCMH) — A New Mexico man is facing charges after he stabbed his parents during an argument about air conditioning.

According to court documents, Robert Generosa started waiving a knife in the air and held it up to his elderly parents’ faces because he was angry about the lack of air conditioning in their family home. Generosa allegedly shouted that he would stab them and cut his father’s face multiple times before hitting him on the top of the head with the handle of the knife. There was no available information on the extent of Generosa’s mother’s injuries.

When police arrived, Generosa refused to come out of the house at first. Police officers and SWAT team members filled the street for several hours before Generosa surrendered without incident around 3am.

His father told KOAT that Generosa suffered a mental episode that night. Neighbors say they were shocked by the attack.

“I’ve seen him for years, and he’s always been a nice individual. You know, [he] waved. He’s been very kind,” William Gray told KOAT.

“I feel sorry for what happened, you know? It’s bad, it’s not good, it’s family,” said James Brazell. “Obviously the son has some problems, you know. Families have problems and everything else. I’m just sorry to see that.”

Generosa has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He also told the judge that he cannot afford the $5,000 bond needed to get out of jail.

Generosa’s father said he and his wife are recovering from the attack, but are still shaken.