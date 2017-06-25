Dublin woman seriously injured in Coshocton County crash

FRESNO, OH (WCMH) — The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that left a Dublin woman seriously injured.

The crash happened around 10:30pm Saturday on the 31800 block of State Route 93 in Coshocton County. According to the sheriff’s office, Zachary Burger, 22, of Fresno, was backing a pickup truck and trailer into his driveway from SR-93. At the same time, Jon McKanna, 64, and Linda McKanna, 59, both of Dublin, were traveling southbound on SR-93 in a Volkswagen Jetta. The Jetta struck the pickup truck and continued off the roadway before coming to rest.

Linda McKanna was transported by MedFlight with serious injuries to Akron General Hospital. Jon McKanna was taken to Coshocton Regional Medical Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Burger was not injured in the accident.

The crash remains under investigation.