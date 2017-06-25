Marion County man killed in Morrow County motorcycle crash

By Published:

WESTFIELD TWP., OH (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash that killed a Marion County man and injured a woman.

The crash happened around 2:30am Sunday on State Route 746, north of County Road 156 in Morrow County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Aaron Howlett, 34, of Caledonia, was driving a motorcycle north on SR-746 when the motorcycle went off the right side of the road. The motorcycle hit a mailbox and a traffic sign before it overturned. Both Howlett and his passenger Tara Carney, 33, also of Caledonia, were ejected from the motorcycle.

Medics pronounced Howlett dead at the scene. Carney was transported to OSU Wexner Medical Center by MedFlight with non-life threatening injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol say that drugs and alcohol are suspected factors in the crash, and that neither Howlett nor Carney were wearing helmets.

The crash remains under investigation.

