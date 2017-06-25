Norwegians collect money to fix penis-shaped rock formation

This undated photo shows the rock formation Trollpikkenin before its damage, in Egersund, western Norway. A group of activists have started to collect money to repair the penis-shaped rock formation and a popular tourist attraction after it was found badly damaged Saturday June 24, 2017. It was discovered cracked complete with drilling holes in the rock - something that experts say suggests strongly that it was cut off on purpose. (Ingve Aalbu/NTB Scanpix via AP)

HELSINKI (AP) — Activists are collecting money to repair a penis-shaped rock formation in southern Norway after the popular tourist attraction was found badly damaged.

Joggers discovered Saturday that the Trollpikken rock formation had cracked and noted drilling holes in the rock — something that experts say strongly suggests the rock was deliberately vandalized.

The damaged rock formation Trollpikken in Egersund, western Norway, Saturday June 24, 2017. A group of activists have started to collect money to repair the penis-shaped rock formation and a popular tourist attraction after it was found badly damaged Saturday June 24, 2017. It was discovered cracked complete with drilling holes in the rock – something that experts say suggests strongly that it was cut off on purpose. (Carina Johansen/NTB Scanpix via AP)

By Sunday, over 500 people had donated nearly 90,000 Norwegian kroner ($10,600) to fix the formation located south of the southern coastal city of Stavanger.

Activist Kjetil Bentsen told public broadcaster NRK that he was convinced the Trollpikken “will be rebuilt” with donated money.

Police are looking for tips to find the person or persons who did it. They could face a one-year prison sentence for a serious environmental crime.

