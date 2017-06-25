Playful beagle mix Cinder is looking for a forever home

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Meet Max: He is a Brittany Spaniel-Beagle mix on a mission to find rescue dogs, like himself, a loving forever home.

NBC4 Today Weekend Anchor Hattie Hawks and her husband adopted Max from a small Central Ohio rescue called Pets Without Parents. Every week, Max and Hattie introduce viewers to other rescue dogs in search of forever homes.

This week took Hattie and Max to the Franklin County Shelter to meet Cinder. Cinder has only been at the shelter for a week. He came in as a stray.

Cinder is about 8 or 9 months old, and he has a familiar face – if you look closely, you’ll notice his smile looks a lot like Max’s! That’s because Cinder is a beagle mixed with what rescuers believe is bulldog. Since the shelter doesn’t have his full background, they don’t know for sure.

Like Max, Cinder is a little timid around people at first but he warms up quickly, especially when another dog is around. Cinder is very playful and would make a great buddy for another dog. His behavior check came back great and he would be good with just about any family. His caretakers call him fun, super active, super cute, and he’s really lovable.

If you want more information you can visit him at the shelter or go to their website franklincountydogs.com.