Two people found dead in Marion home

MARION (WCMH) — Marion Police are investigating the deaths of two people found inside a home.

Around 6pm Saturday, officers were dispatched to a home on the 300 block of Brentwood Drive after a family member called the police department and asked them to complete a welfare check at the home.

When officers arrived, they found two people in their early 20s dead inside the home.

Marion Police say they are not seeking any suspects at this time. The deaths remain under investigation.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.