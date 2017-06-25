Vice President Mike Pence to visit Ohio manufacturer on Wednesday

Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a conference on Prosperity and Security in Central America, Thursday, June 15, 2017, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, Pool)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is expected to visit northeast Ohio this week for an appearance at a manufacturing company near Cleveland.

An invitation sent to Republican supporters says he will visit Tendon Manufacturing, a sheet metal fabricator in Warrensville Heights, on Wednesday. Cleveland.com reports it will be Pence’s fourth visit to the state since taking office in January.

Tendon CEO Mike Gordon says he’s excited to host Pence and expects the vice president to discuss a manufacturing initiative.

Pence previously visited manufacturers in the Cincinnati and Columbus areas. He spoke last month at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base outside of Dayton.

