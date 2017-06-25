VIDEO: Air Asia flight forced to land after it begins violently shaking

PERTH, Australia (WCMH) — An Air Asia flight heading from Perth, Australia to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia was forced to return to Australia after suffering a technical failure that caused the plane to shake violently.

Passenger video showed the heavy shaking. Most people inside compared it to that of a washing machine.

Damien Stevens and his friend Mitch Jamieson were on board the flight. Stevens told NBC News there was “heavy shaking for two hours once we turned around.”

He added that the staff and pilot were good but that on the ground, Air Asia showed “no communication or care for customers.”

Alia Abdul Rahim was also on board the flight and reported hearing a bang.

Rahim said the whole plane began shaking “like a washing machine.” Rahim then said the pilot came on the loud speaker telling passengers not to worry, but later came back on the loud speaker urging passengers to pray.