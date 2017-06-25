WEST LAFAYETTE, OH (WCMH) — The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman stabbed a man who broke into her home.

It happened around 7:15pm Saturday. According to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 22200 block of State Route 751 after a woman called 911 to report a stabbing.

The woman told dispatchers that a man broke into her home. A struggle ensued, and the woman said she stabbed the man with a pair of scissors.

The man was taken to Coshocton County Hospital and was later transported to OSU Wexner Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office said that the woman knew the male intruder.

The incident remains under investigation.