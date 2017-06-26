California father denies allegation he killed missing son

This undated photo provided by the South Pasadena, Calif., Police Department shows Aramazd Andressian Sr. (South Pasadena Police Department via AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An attorney for a man arrested on suspicion of killing his 5-year-old son, who has been missing for two months, says his client is innocent.

Robert Nardoni said Saturday that 35-year-old Aramazd Andressian Sr. is adamant that he never harmed his child.

Andressian was arrested Friday afternoon in Las Vegas and is being held there on $10 million bail.

A Los Angeles County sheriff’s spokeswoman wouldn’t say what evidence led to Andressian’s arrest. A news conference is scheduled for Monday.

Investigators have been searching for 5-year-old Aramazd Andressian Jr. since his father was found passed out in a park in South Pasadena, California, on April 22. Sheriff’s officials say the father took prescription pills and was found in a car doused in gasoline.

