Dublin school board meeting moved to larger venue after arrest of former teacher

DUBLIN, OH (WCMH) — The Dublin City School Board meets for the first time since Gregory R. Lee, a former high school social studies teacher, was arrested on federal child pornography charges.

The district has moved the normally scheduled meeting to a larger venue to accommodate any additional parents who may be attending.

It will now be held at the 1919 building on the campus of John Sells Middle School, at 150 W. Bridge St.

Lee was arrested after investigators found evidence of child porn, and according to court documents admissions from Lee and his 15-year-old student to a sexual relationship.

Lee has been with Dublin City Schools for 22 years, and according to his personnel file has a number of disciplinary actions tied to interactions with female students.

The district says while Lee’s previous actions were inappropriate, none of them were criminal.

Lee is currently being held without bond on federal charges.

The school board meeting is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. Monday.