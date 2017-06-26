Facebook helps celebrate 20 years of Harry Potter

LONDON (WCMH) — (AP/WCMH) — Author J.K. Rowling’s first novel, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, was published in Britain on June 26, 1997.

Since then, it has sold more than 450 million copies worldwide and has been translated into 79 languages. The books’ magical world has inspired multiple films, spinoffs, memorabilia and amusement park attractions. The White Elephant Cafe, the Edinburgh spot where Rowling wrote the first book, has become an international tourist destination.

Facebook is helping fans celebrate the day.

Mentioning “Harry Potter,” “Gryffindor,” “Ravenclaw,” “Hufflepuff,” or “Slytherin,” in a post causes the words to turn the colors of their respective houses.

Clicking or tapping on the words make a magic wand appear and shoot out sparks.

“20 years ago today a world that I had lived in alone was suddenly open to others,” Rowling tweeted. “It’s been wonderful. Thank you.”