Jury to decide fate of CPD Ofc. Steven Smith’s killer, Lincoln Rutledge

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Franklin County Jury will begin hearing testimony Monday on whether to sentence Lincoln Rutledge to death for the killing of Columbus Division of Police SWAT Officer Steven Smith.

On Thursday, Rutledge was found guilty of aggravated murder with death penalty specifications.

The jurors return today to begin the death penalty phase of the trial. That is expected to include evidence regarding Rutledge’s mental health at the time of the shooting. Defense attorney Jeff Liston has indicated he plans to call a number of witnesses.

The jury found Rutledge guilty on 2 counts of aggravated murder, 1 count of aggravated arson, 2 counts of attempted murder and 4 counts of felonious assault. The jury returned not guilty verdicts on 2 additional charges of attempted murder.

Rutledge barricaded himself inside his Clintonville apartment last April when Columbus SWAT officers arrived to arrest him for setting fire to the home of his estranged wife.

Testimony during the trial revealed that Rutledge threatened deadly force against the officers and taunted them to come and get him. He fired multiple rounds from a nine millimeter handgun including the shot that struck and killed SWAT officer Steve Smith.