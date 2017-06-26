Lancaster police searching for missing teen

LANCASTER, OH (WCMH) — The Lancaster Police Department is asking for help locating a teenage girl from the area.

According to police, Judith Reliford, 16, is described as a white female, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 155 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing jean shorts, and a white tank top with orange swirls. She was also wearing black and white Adidas shoes.

Police say she may be in the Athens area.

If you have any information on Reliford’s whereabouts, you can call the Lancaster Police Department at 740-687-6680 ext. 4678.