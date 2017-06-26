Las Vegas Police: Two people killed after argument over domino game

Las Vegas, NV (KLAS) – Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that killed two people in the Northeast valley.

Officers say it happened just after 7 p.m. inside a home near Walnut and Craig roads.

Police say it appears the shooting stemmed from an argument over a domino game. They say the suspect went to his car and got a gun then started shooting at the victims. Two people were killed, a third was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head and leg.

The suspect is described as a black male in his late 30’s and is still at large.