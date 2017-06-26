Mel B. throws drinks at Simon after dancing deputy’s routine

(WCMH) – A dancing deputy provokes Mel B. to throw her drink at Simon Cowell on an upcoming episode of America’s Got Talent.

Deuntay Diggs, a sheriff’s deputy in Virginia, took the stage for the fifth week of AGT auditions.

“Do you have a day job?” Simon Cowell asked as Diggs took the stage in uniform.

“I’m a deputy,” responded Diggs. “I want people to realize that when they see a cop that we’re human beings too and we like to let loose and have fun.”

Videos of Diggs dancing have twice gone viral. In 2014 a video of Diggs dancing during a high school pep rally was widely shared, according to the Washington Post.

In August 2016, his dancing was featured in a video recorded at a lip sync competition.

When you're a police officer but a Beyonce Stan too so you have to get in Formation, literally. A post shared by Troy Story (@mrldavis) on Aug 15, 2016 at 10:24am PDT

For his America’s Got Talen debut, Diggs performed a dance routine to Demi Lovato’s Complicated, much to the amusement of the crowd.

The performance was cut short by buzzers from all four judges.

“I think you’re a really nice guy. But, the dance routine itself, it wasn’t up the standard that it should be,” said Mel B.

“I don’t think Mel, you get enough credit. You were successful without being able to dance,” said Simon Cowell. “What I’m saying is…”

“Don’t start with me,” said Mel B. as she threw the contents of her and Heidi Klum’s drinks at Simon.

