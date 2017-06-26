Ohio government websites restored after pro-ISIS hack

COLUMBUS (WCMH/AP) — State government websites that were taken offline after they were hacked were back up and running Monday morning.

Tom Hoyt, chief communications officer at the Ohio Department of Administrative Services, said all of the affected websites in Ohio would be back to normal Monday morning.

A number of government websites, many of them in Ohio, were hacked Sunday with a message that appeared to be supportive of the Islamic State terrorist group.

A message posted on the website of Ohio Republican Gov. John Kasich said, “You will be held accountable Trump, you and all your people for every drop of blood flowing in Muslim countries.”

The message, left by a group called Team System DZ, also said, “I love Islamic State.”

According to the New York Post, the same message also infiltrated government websites in Brookhaven, New York.

The websites hacked with the message included those of Kasich, First Lady Karen Kasich, the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, the Office of Workforce Transformation, the Casino Control Commission, Medicaid, the Office of Health Transformation and LeanOhio.

The Ohio Department of Public Safety is investigating what happened.

Hoyt said Sunday that no personal information had been compromised.

Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel posted about the alleged hack on Sunday.

“Wake up freedom-loving Americans,” he said on Facebook. “Radical Islam infiltrating the heartland.”

