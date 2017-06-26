Pilot asks passengers to pray after mid-flight scare

MELBOURNE, Australia (WCMH) –For almost two hours, the plane shook non-stop and the pilot asked passengers aboard to pray for their safety.

According to Seven Network, an Air-Asia flight, from Australia to Malaysia, began experiencing engine issues about an hour after takeoff, Sunday.

Passengers said for about two hours, the plane shook like a washing machine.

At one point, the pilot came over the speakers and asked the passengers to pray as he took the plane back to Australia.

However, despite the bumpy flight, the plane was able to land safely, where everyone broke into applause.

 

