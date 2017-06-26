Police say murder-suicide probable in deaths of two people found in Marion home

MARION, OH (WCMH) — Marion police say a preliminary investigation has investigators to believe a murder-suicide was the cause of two people’s deaths.

According to the Marion Police Department, officers were called to a home in the 300 block of Brentwood Drive for a well-being check, at about 6pm Saturday.

When officers arrived on scene they found Luke Brown, 23, and Cheyenne Brown, 24, dead.

Police say early indications suggest there was a domestic situation between the couple, and Luke shot Cheyenne and then himself.

Police continue to investigate and are looking into possible motives.