Police say murder-suicide probable in deaths of two people found in Marion home

MARION, OH (WCMH) — Marion police say a preliminary investigation has investigators to believe a murder-suicide was the cause of two people’s deaths.
According to the Marion Police Department, officers were called to a home in the 300 block of Brentwood Drive for a well-being check, at about 6pm Saturday.
When officers arrived on scene they found Luke Brown, 23, and Cheyenne Brown, 24, dead.
Police say early indications suggest there was a domestic situation between the couple, and Luke shot Cheyenne and then himself.
Police continue to investigate and are looking into possible motives.