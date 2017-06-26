Professor who said Otto Warmbier ‘got what he deserved’ out of a job at Delaware university

By Published:
FILE - In this March 16, 2016, file photo, American student Otto Warmbier, center, is escorted at the Supreme Court in Pyongyang, North Korea. (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin, File)

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) – The University of Delaware won’t rehire a professor who said a college student who died after being held by North Korea “got exactly what he deserved.”

In a statement Sunday, the university said that the adjunct faculty member, Katherine Dettwyler, will not be rehired. She had last taught a course in the spring.

The anthropology professor had posted on her personal Facebook page that Otto Warmbier was “typical of a mindset of a lot of the young, white, rich, clueless males” she teaches. The school issued an initial statement denouncing her comments, which she posted when she was not employed at the school.

Warmbier was released by North Korea earlier this month after being held for more than 17 months. He was in a coma and died last week.

