Sale of hoverboard leads to shootout in park

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Eighteen-year-old Faith Maienza appeared in front of a Franklin County judge this morning to face an aggravated robbery charge.

According to court documents, Maienza listed a hover-board for sale on Facebook.

Investigators say she was contacted by 28-year-old Charles Fitzhugh. The two planned to meet up with Maienza’s friend at Parkridge Park to finalize the sale of the board, but Maienza told police she had other intentions.

Investigators say Maienza’s friend pulled out a handgun, walked Fitzhugh to his car and stole his cell phone and money.

Witnesses say there was a shoot-out between Fitzhugh and the suspect. Some of the bullets hit nearby homes.

Fitzhugh was shot in the stomach, the other man took off.

One neighbor told NBC4 she thought the gunshots were fireworks.

“What is happening? Because it is a safe neighborhood we don’t expect things like that,” said Aubrey Smith.

Smith brings her three children to Parkridge Park every day, a park she says is safe.

“We’ve never had an issue out here, not that I’ve seen. There maybe some random teenage kids that will come through and be teenage kids but besides that it’s been very nice,” said Smith.

Police are still looking for the second suspect, identified as Darshoned Antwon Jackson. If you have any information call Columbus Police.