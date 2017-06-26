Sheriff warns of MS-13, heavily laced heroin possibly coming to Pike County

WAVERLY, OH (WCMH) – The Pike County Sheriff is warning the community of the possibility of members of the notorious MS-13 gang coming to Ohio.

In an alert posted to the Sheriff’s Facebook page, the Sheriff said:

SAFETY ALERT MS-13, an International Criminal Gang and or Konvicted Family gang members are allegedly coming into Pike County this weekend. Possibly planning on “taking out” believed snitches and spread “HOTSHOTS” of heavily laced Heroin into the area that could cause an extremely large amount of overdoses in Pike County and surrounding counties. This is according to very limited intelligence deputies have gathered in recent drug related investigations across the area in the past weeks. Sheriff Charles Reader, Pike County, Ohio

The Sheriff’s Office urges anyone seeing unusual activity in the area to call 911 immediately.