Washington store owner sentenced to eight years for killing shoplifter

By Published:

SEATTLE, WA (WCMH) — The convenience store owner will spend more than eight years in prison after shooting a shoplifter in the back.

According to KIRO, Min Kim pleaded guilty earlier this year to shooting Jakeel Mason after he caught him shoplifting at the convenience store.

Prosecutors say Kim shot Mason two times in the back after the two fought and Mason took off running.

“I did not have right to take Mr. Mason’s life, or anyone else’s life. I feel terrible that i did so and will have to live with that for the rest of my life,” Kim said during the trial.

Mason’s death came just more than a month after Kim’s wife was shot during a robbery at the store.

Kim’s lawyer had asked for a 2-year sentence and the prosecution had asked for 10, but the judge settled on eight years, saying Kim had no right to kill an unarmed shoplifter.

