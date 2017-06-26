Who is responsible when an unsecured load breaks your windshield?

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Imagine you’re traveling behind a work truck and your vehicle is showered with small rocks.

That’s what recently happened to Ruth Klein, near an exit ramp off State Route 104.

Ruth began taking pictures to later show how the loose material was striking her vehicle when it happened. Ruth’s windshield was cracked. She is now frightened to travel behind trucks.

Since she had recently purchased her mini-van, she was concerned the crack could grow, so she had it replaced almost immediately.

The was cost was almost $290, so Ruth reached out to the trucking company to pay her $250 deductible.

She was told they would contact the trucking company’s insurance company. That was almost a month ago and Ruth is still waiting to be made whole, would you know what to do in that situation?

She wanted results so she contacted, Better Call Jackson.

Mike Jackson has reached out to Gaston Trucking seven times since Thursday, without response. He will continue until he gets a response for Ruth.

In cases like this, it’s typically your word against theirs, that’s why we have insurance. If you don’t have comprehensive insurance, you will have to pay for the repairs yourself if the driver will not.

You could go to court, but you will need either witnesses or proof the load was not properly secured.