Accused Athens serial rapist pleads guilty to charges

ATHENS, OH (WCMH) — Shawn J. Lawson Jr. pleaded to 12 counts against him in court Tuesday afternoon.

Lawson was charged with rape, attempted rape, felonious assault, kidnapping and aggravated burglary.

Lawson was sentenced to 41 years in prison.

According to the indictment, the cases happened between June 11, 2006 and December 12, 2015.

In January 2016, police in Athens released a sketch of a possible serial rape suspect. The cases were linked together by DNA evidence.

According to the Athens Police Department, at about 2 a.m., June 20, 2015, a woman was walking through a parking lot near the uptown area, when an unknown suspect approached her from behind and attempted to sexually assault her. Police said the suspect was scared away by other people walking in the area.

DNA evidence from that case was linked to a 2006 rape.

In 2006, the female victim was also walking home from the uptown area when she noticed an unknown man following her. Police said when the victim arrived home, the suspect illegally entered the residence and forcibly raped the victim before running from the scene.

At the time the sketch was released, Athens Police Chief Tom Pyle said, “We will find him. We have the DNA. You can’t run from DNA evidence so we will find him. It’s just a matter of time.”

Authorities said Lawson was also connected with another rape case in Lancaster, Ohio on March 17, 2017. they said DNA connected from that case matched DNA collected from the Athens cases.