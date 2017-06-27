Active military, veterans gets free admission to Kings Island for 4th of July

MASON, OH (WCMH) — Retired and active members of the US military can get free admission to Kings Island amusement park during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The deal runs between July 1 through July 4.

Military who qualify for the free admission ticket include active military, retired military, National Guard, veterans with honorable or medical discharge and Reserve Officers’ Training Corps with government issued ID.

A valid military ID must be presented at Kings Island to take advantage of this offer.

Military personnel can also buy admission at a special price of $32 for up to six family members.