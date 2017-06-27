Active military, veterans gets free admission to Kings Island for 4th of July

By Published:
Photo courtesy Kings Island

MASON, OH (WCMH) — Retired and active members of the US military can get free admission to Kings Island amusement park during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The deal runs between July 1 through July 4.

Military who qualify for the free admission ticket include active military, retired military, National Guard, veterans with honorable or medical discharge and Reserve Officers’ Training Corps with government issued ID.

A valid military ID must be presented at Kings Island to take advantage of this offer.

Military personnel can also buy admission at a special price of $32 for up to six family members.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s