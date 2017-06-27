Bill named in honor of Judy Malinowski one step closer to becoming law

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A bill that would extend prison sentences for people who intentionally disfigure their victims using an accelerant such as gasoline is one step closer to becoming law.

The bill, Sub H.B. 63, also known as “Judy’s Law” unanimously passed out of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday morning. Next, it will head to the Senate floor for a vote on Wednesday afternoon. If it passes there, the bill will head to Gov. John Kasich.

The bill is named in honor of Judy Malinowski, a Gahanna mother who was doused in gasoline and set on fire in August 2015. She suffered severe burns and has undergone nearly 60 surgeries since that time. She’s remained in the hospital since the incident and was recently moved to a palliative care center in Westerville.

Her ex-boyfriend, Michael Slager, is serving eleven years in prison in connection with the crime.

If it becomes law, the bill would extend prison sentences for attackers in cases like Judy’s by six years.