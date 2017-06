HILLIARD, OH (WCMH) — A train is stopped on the tracks near Hilliard, causing major traffic troubles.

According to Hilliard Police, the train is blocking Avery Road and Hayden Run Road, just north of Hilliard Davidson High School.

The train is having mechanical issues, according to police.

It is not clear when the roads will reopen.

There is a CSX train blocking at Hayden Run Road and Avery Road. They are having mechanical issues. Avoid this area. — Hilliard Ohio Police (@Hilliard_Police) June 27, 2017