DETROIT (WDIV) — Dashcam video from the Detroit Department of Transportation shows the chaotic moments on board as a bus slammed into a building.

The video offers our first real look at what happened May 26 as the bus and two other vehicles were involved in a crash that left five people injured.

The DDOT bus plowed clear through the wall of the building, but everyone on board survived.

Police said an 18-year-old man driving an SUV blew through a stop sign at Dexter Avenue and Doris Street before colliding with the bus, sending it crashing through the building.

Video shows the moment of impact from the bus driver’s point of view as he was violently thrown from his seat.

Passengers who were hurt can be heard on the video asking the driver if he’s OK.

