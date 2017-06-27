Carjacking suspect cut ankle monitor after committing more felonies, police say

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police in Columbus are looking for a carjacking suspect who cut his ankle monitor after investigators say he committed more felonies.

Bates was arrested in October and charged with aggravated robbery, robbery, kidnapping, carrying a concealed weapon and tampering with evidence. According to police, Bates robbed a person he met through OfferUp.

The victim was held at gunpoint, pistol-whipped and carjacked, according to police.

When Bates was first arrested, his bond was set at $200,000 by the Franklin County Municipal Court. He was indicted a short time later and his bond was lowered to $50,000.

“Since being released he’s committed additional felony crimes. His bond was revoked & he cut his electric monitor off. I’d like to see him get picked up and put back in jail for his flagrant disregard for justice,” said Detective Phillip Thomas from the Columbus Police Robbery Unit.