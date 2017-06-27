CPD looking for man who robbed Harrisburg Pike Walgreens

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police in Columbus are looking for a man who robbed a southwest Columbus pharmacy Tuesday morning.

It happened around 8:35am at the Walgreens at 1162 Harrisburg Pike.

According to Columbus police, a man demanded cash from the clerk while raising his shirt to reveal a handgun. The clerk gave the man an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a black male in his early 20s, standing 5’5” with a thin build. He was wearing a blue shirt, striped pants and a khaki colored hat.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4664 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.