Former tenant leaves behind tarantulas, scorpions in abandoned apartment

HOUSTON (WCMH) – A tenant left a surprise behind for his landlord after abandoning his apartment.

Dozens of live scorpions and spiders were found when a maintenance crew went inside to clean the unit, KTRK reported.

Shoe boxes and plastic containers containing at least 72 critters were taken by Houston SPCA representatives.

The owner left before an eviction notice for failing to pay rent was served. He never returned for the boxes with the creepy crawly contents.

Officials said they were without food for several weeks, but they can survive for a month or more.

Experts from the Houston Zoo said there were more than 50 baby scorpions and three dead tarantulas included.