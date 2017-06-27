Insurance company ranks Columbus drivers some of the worst in the country

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Detroit, Washington DC, and Atlanta all have better than Columbus, according to one insurance company.

According to QuoteWizard.com, Columbus is No. 7 in the country when it comes to bad drivers.

The cities earned the rankings using the sums of: accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, and traffic citations.

Cleveland (18), Cincinnati (32), and Dayton (45) all were ranked in the top 50 for worst drivers as well.

Sacramento, California had the worst drivers in the country, according to the company

To see the full list click here: QuoteWizard