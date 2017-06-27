Judy Malinowski dies nearly two years after being set on fire

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – We have some sad news to report about a story so many of you have followed.

Nearly two years after she was doused with gasoline and set on fire, Judy Malinowski has died from her injuries.

Judy’s mother, Bonnie Bowes, confirmed the sad news Tuesday afternoon. “That child suffered for two years to tell her own story, who has the strength to do it?”

Judy Malinowski, 33, was horrifically burned by her ex-boyfriend in August 2015 outside of a Gahanna gas station. After 59 surgeries and nearly 2 years in the hospital, Judy was moved to a palliative care center in May.

Judy’s death comes as the Ohio Senate is on the verge of passing Judy’s Law. The bill seeks to increase penalties in cases like Judy’s, in which the victim is permanently disfigured through the use of an accelerant. The bill unanimously passed the House back in May.

Judy’s daughters were in shock when told their mother passed.

Michael Slager, the man who attacked Judy is only serving a 10-year sentence for the attack.

Kaylyn Malinowski, 13, is Judy’s oldest daughter. She testified last week before an Ohio Senate committee.

“While he got 11 years, my mom, my sister and I all got a life sentence,” said Kaylyn. “While we stand here today, my mom lays in a hospital bed where she has been for 689 days.”

In January, Judy recorded a sealed deposition that could be used as evidence in a future trial, if Slager is charged with murder.

According to Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien, his office is now taking necessary steps to pursue aggravated murder charges against Slager.

The family says they will use the $3,000 NBC4 raised for the family on her funeral costs and to help out Judy’s daughters. The funeral will be open to the public but no details have been released.