Ohio man catches 50-inch muskie

(Cole Menker/Facebook)

CENTERVILLE, OH (WCMH) – An Ohio man shared pictures of a 50-inch muskellunge caught over the weekend at Caesar Creek State Park.

“I got a really bit muskie on, biggest one I ever laid my eyes on,” said Cole Menker as he tried to bring the giant fish into his boat. “I haven’t caught a lot of muskie in my life, he looks like he’s a high 40s.”

Menker and his brother were fishing for saugeye with eight-pound test line when he caught the giant fish.

He posted a picture of himself holding the estimated 50-inch fish after he managed to reel it in.

“Moms Birthday today! She must have threw one down from heaven,” Menker said in the post.

Menker released the fish after taking pictures.

