‘Possible active shooter’ at US Army post Redstone Arsenal

HUNTSVILLE, AL (AP/WCMH) — A north Alabama military post said in a tweet it was on lockdown Tuesday amid reports of possible active shooter, telling workers to “run hide fight.”

The activity is reported to be at the RSA Sparkman Center.

Redstone Arsenal received reports of a person possibly armed with a weapon at a building on the base, spokesman Christopher Colster told WAFF-TV in a live broadcast. Colster said there were no confirmed causalities, and officials hoped workers could return to normal activities within a couple of hours.

All installation gates are closed until further notice, and employees have been told to shelter in place.

A safety drill was planned for Wednesday, but Colster said the report of a shooter was not part of any exercise.

