Sheriff advises ‘no credible evidence’ of MS-13 gang in Scioto County

Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini (Scioto County Sheriff's website)

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WCMH) — Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini says after investigating reports, he can find no credible evidence of MS-13 gang members within the community.

According to Donini, there were several inquiries from residents of Scioto County concerning social media posts and news reports referencing possible MS-13 and Konvicted Family gang members coming to the southern Ohio area over the weekend.

Donini says after consulting with the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, he has determined there is “absolutely” no credible evidence that either gangs are in Scioto County.

“The public is urged to be responsible and to refrain from circulating ‘unverified’ facts and to do so simply fuels hysteria and pandemonium within our community,” the news release states.

On Monday, Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader warned on a Facebook post that the MS-13 and KF gangs could be headed to Ohio and they may be trying to silence people who speak up about criminal activity and distribute potentially lethal heroin.

Sheriff Reader said the deputies were made aware of this threat during drug investigations over the past few weeks. He is urging residents to report any unusual activity by calling 9-1-1.

