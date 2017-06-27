Smoke fireworks recalled for burn risk

WHTM-TV Published:

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Smoke fireworks sold at Walmart, Target and other retailers have been recalled because they can explode unexpectedly when lit.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says three people have been burned by the TNT Red, White, & Blue smoke fireworks. They were sold in a bag containing three canisters: one red, one blue and one white.

Each smoke firework is a cardboard cylinder tube that is about one inch in diameter and five inches long. The TNT logo, “Red, White & Blue Smoke” and UPC number 027736036561 appear on the packaging.

The fireworks were sold in May and June about $5.

Consumers should contact TNT Fireworks for a full refund.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s