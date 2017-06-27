COLUMBIA, SC (NBC News) — Whoa baby! A bouncing baby boy born in South Carolina weighs double that of a normal newborn.

Colin Keisler’s birth Friday set a record at Lexington Medical Center in West Columbia.

That’s because he weighed a whopping 14 pounds, four ounces.

“The O.R. kind of -as soon as he came out, they said ‘we have to weigh him right now’. Instead of waiting. So they pulled a scale out and they put him on there, and as soon as they saw 14 pounds it was like this amazing reaction,” said Colin’s dad, Arthur Keiser.

Those double digits put him in the weight range of an average 4 to 5-month-old baby.

Mom and baby Colin are both doing well and are home now.

