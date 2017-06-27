South Carolina woman gives birth to 14-pound baby

By Published:

COLUMBIA, SC (NBC News) — Whoa baby! A bouncing baby boy born in South Carolina weighs double that of a normal newborn.

Colin Keisler’s birth Friday set a record at Lexington Medical Center in West Columbia.

That’s because he weighed a whopping 14 pounds, four ounces.

“The O.R. kind of -as soon as he came out, they said ‘we have to weigh him right now’. Instead of waiting. So they pulled a scale out and they put him on there, and as soon as they saw 14 pounds it was like this amazing reaction,” said Colin’s dad, Arthur Keiser.

Those double digits put him in the weight range of an average 4 to 5-month-old baby.

Mom and baby Colin are both doing well and are home now.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s