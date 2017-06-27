TLC’s ‘Trading Spaces’ returning to TV in 2018

SILVER SPRING, MD (WCMH) — TLC has announced it will be bringing back one it’s most popular shows, Trading Spaces, in 2018.

According to Fox News, Nancy Daniels, TLC’s president and general manager made the announcement at the Discovery Communications Upfront presentation.

The show has been off TV since 2008, and according to Cosmopolitan, there was no information on whether the original cast, that included Paige Davis, Vern Yip and Ty Pennington.

“Trading Spaces” is credited with making the home redesign show so popular.

The show is holding a casting call, but there are a few things to note. According to the casting website, you must be neighbors to be a part of the show. Producers also want to make sure you have a good relationship with your neighbor and know each other well.

After all, you’ll be spending plenty of time in each other’s homes making one room over for them.

If you think you and your neighbor would be perfect for the show, head over to apply now at tradingspacescasting.com.