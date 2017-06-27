Top Spots: Best farmers’ markets in the Columbus area

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Farmer’s market season is in full swing here in Central Ohio. Whether you’re looking for organic produce, humanely raised meats and eggs, local honey or artisan crafts, the Columbus metro area has a lot of great markets to choose from. Many of the markets also give back to the local community through outreach, education or donating proceeds to great causes. We asked NBC4 viewers what their favorite farmers markets were, and here’s what they told us:

Clintonville Farmers’ Market

The Clintonville Farmers’ Market is a three-season market that features more than 60 producers. Whether you’re looking for produce, poultry, pasture-raised meats, eggs, cheese, baked goods, honey and more, you’ll find it here. Plus, the market is one of 14 farmers’ markets participating in the Veggie SNAPS program, which offers a $1-for$1 match up to $10 to encourage individuals enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to purchase produce from Central Ohio The market is open on Saturdays from 9am until noon from the end of April to mid-November.

Worthington Farmers Market

Enjoy fresh, local and sustainable food year-round at the Worthington Farmers Market. The outdoor season runs May through October, and the indoor season runs from November until April. This year, the market has added monthly Taste Education events, where market organizers educate customers about healthy eating and connect them with food producers. The market is open from 8am to noon on Saturdays. The market is also a participant in the Veggie SNAPS program.

Olde Pickerington Farmers’ Market

Featuring more than 50 vendors, the Olde Pickerington Farmers’ Market brings fresh, Ohio-grown produce, baked goods, honey, meats, prepared foods and crafts to Olde Pickerington Village. The market is open every Thursday from 4 to 7pm from June to September.

Uptown Westerville Farmer’s Market

Check out charming Uptown Westerville and browse goods from more than 20 vendors selling organic, chemical-free and conventionally grown produce, meats, poultry, eggs, flowers and plants. The market is open every Wednesday from 3 to 6pm during the months of May through October.

Grove City Farmers’ Market

Discover the Grove City Farmers’ Market and see why NBC4 viewers love it. Not only can you get fresh produce, meats and other goods from local producers, but the market is also one of a handful in the U.S. to feature a guest chef. The chef’s cook original meals each week with ingredients bought from the market itself. The market is open every Saturday from late May until early September during the hours of 8am to noon.

HTH Farm Market

The HTM Farm Market started out as a Christmas tree lot and grew into a farmers market that quickly became a Columbus favorite. All proceeds from the market benefit Hope Thru Housing, Inc, a residential substance abuse program in the capital city. The market is open Monday through Friday, 10am to 5pm, and from 9am to 5pm on Saturdays and Sundays from April through December.

Bexley Farmers Market

Now in its seventh season, the Bexley Farmers’ Market offers high-quality, locally grown food to customers. The market also assists area farmers, producers and artisans with sustainable business opportunities, educates consumers about healthy living and works to further the economic development of the community. The market is open on Thursdays from 4 to 7pm May through October. The market also participates in the Veggie SNAPS program.

Westgate Farmers Market

Created by a group of west Columbus residents in 2016, the Westgate Farmers Market strives to address the need for healthy, locally produced food for west side residents. The market happens the from 9am to 1pm on first and third Saturdays of each month between June and October. The market also participates in the Veggie SNAPS program.

400 Farmers & Makers Market

Stop by the 400 Market and get your fill of locally produced baked goods, chocolates, cheese, meats and produce as well as hand-crafted candles, soaps, clothing, home goods, jewelry and more!. The market is open monthly during Franklinton Fridays.

Franklin Park Conservatory & Botanical Garden Farmer’s Market

Shop in the garden every week for seasonal veggies, fruits, plants, baked goods, honey, meets, eggs, cheese and much more. The Franklin Park Conservatory Farmers’ Market features cooking and wellness demonstrations, food trucks, live music and children’s activities. There is no admission charge to shop at the market. The market also participates in the Veggie SNAPS program. The market’s hours are from 3:30 to 6:30pm every Wednesday from early June to early September.