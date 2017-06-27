Two people in stable condition after southeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police are investigating after two men were shot Monday evening.

Police responded to a shooting on the 700 block of S. 22nd Street just before 7:30 pm.

Police say they found two victims, 24-year-old Devante McCall and 23-year-old Jermar Calloway, suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims told police they were in front of the building when someone began firing at them. The suspect fired multiple shots, hitting both men.

McCall was struck in the back, and Calloway was hit in the thigh. They were both taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The incident is under investigation.