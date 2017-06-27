U.S. News ranks Nationwide Children’s Hospital as one of the best in the country

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Nationwide Children’s Hospital came in as the No. 7 best hospital for children in the country.

According to the U.S. News, Nationwide Children’s Hospital came in at 10th for pediatric cancer treatment, ninth for pediatric nephrology, and sixth for pediatric neurology and neurosurgery. In all Nationwide Children’s Hospital received 10 top 20 rankings in the country for multiple pediatric treatments.

“This recognition serves as evidence of the compassion and hard work of our dedicated staff,” said Steve Allen, MD, Nationwide Children’s CEO. “These rankings reinforce Nationwide Children’s continued commitment of providing the highest quality of pediatric care to patients and families across the globe.”

The U.S. News analysis of hospitals includes data from nearly 5,000 centers across multiple clinical specialties, procedures and conditions. Scores are based on a variety of patient outcome and care-related factors, such as patient safety and nurse staffing.