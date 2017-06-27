Virginia man arrested for chasing kids with ax yelling ‘Off with your head’

WINCHESTER, VA (WHAG) – A Winchester man was arrested and charged with attempted malicious wounding, after an incident that took place on Sunday.

Around 7 p.m., officers from the Winchester Police Department responded to the 1100 block of Franklin Street for reports of a subject swinging an ax at children. When officers arrived, the suspect, Gregory Sherman was no longer outside, but witnesses claim he was chasing several children with the ax yelling “off with your head.”

Officers were then contacted by the mother of one of the children, who claims that her daughter was struck in the head by Sherman’s fist. The child sustained a minor injury but was not hit with the ax.

Sherman was taken into custody and sent to the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center. He was charged with Attempted Malicious Wounding and Disorderly Conduct.

