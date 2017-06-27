West Columbus UDF robbed, police looking for suspect

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus police are looking for a man who robbed a west side UDF store Tuesday morning.

It happened around 9:01am at the United Dairy Farmers at 1041 West Broad Street.

According to Columbus police, a man implied he had a weapon in his waistband and demanded that the clerk gives him money. The clerk gave the man an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect was last seen running from the store.

The suspect was described as a black male in his 20s. We weighed around 140 pounds and stood around 5’6”. He was wearing a camouflage ball cap, a thin short sleeve gray hooded sweatshirt and gray pajama pants.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4664 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

