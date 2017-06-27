West Columbus UDF robbed, police looking for suspect

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus police are looking for a man who robbed a west side UDF store Tuesday morning.

It happened around 9:01am at the United Dairy Farmers at 1041 West Broad Street.

According to Columbus police, a man implied he had a weapon in his waistband and demanded that the clerk gives him money. The clerk gave the man an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect was last seen running from the store.

The suspect was described as a black male in his 20s. We weighed around 140 pounds and stood around 5’6”. He was wearing a camouflage ball cap, a thin short sleeve gray hooded sweatshirt and gray pajama pants.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4664 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

PHOTOS: UDF Robbery

 

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s