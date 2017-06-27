White powder, written threat discovered in mail sent to Ohio Islamic center

By Published: Updated:

WEST CHESTER, OH (WCMH) — Police are investigating after white powder was discovered in a written threat delivered in mail to an Islamic center in West Chester, Ohio.

The powder was discovered at the Islamic Center of Greater Cincinnati.

Hazardous materials crews are currently on scene investigating the package. Officials tell NBC affiliate WLWT-TV they did not evacuate the center – only the room in which the powder was discovered.

WLWT-TV reports seeing a hazmat worker in protective gear entering the center. When he came back out, firefighters hosed him down.

An initial test on a sample was inconclusive and officials said a second test would be required.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s