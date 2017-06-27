White powder, written threat discovered in mail sent to Ohio Islamic center

WEST CHESTER, OH (WCMH) — Police are investigating after white powder was discovered in a written threat delivered in mail to an Islamic center in West Chester, Ohio.

The powder was discovered at the Islamic Center of Greater Cincinnati.

Hazardous materials crews are currently on scene investigating the package. Officials tell NBC affiliate WLWT-TV they did not evacuate the center – only the room in which the powder was discovered.

WLWT-TV reports seeing a hazmat worker in protective gear entering the center. When he came back out, firefighters hosed him down.

An initial test on a sample was inconclusive and officials said a second test would be required.

