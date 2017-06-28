Amber Alert canceled for Texas girl believed to be heading to Ohio

BREWSTER COUNTY, TX (KMID) – An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 15-year-old Texas girl was believed to be heading to Central Ohio.

Stormie Clemmer was previously was last seen in Alpine, Texas.

Stormie was believed to be in the company of Andrew Brian Akers.

Akers is from Chillicothe, Ohio and was only in Texas for four days before leaving with Stormie, according to the Brewster County Sheriff’s Office.

Clemmer and Akers were found safe in Sevierville Tennessee, according to the Brewster County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office is seeking the extradition of Akers.