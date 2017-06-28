Amber Alert canceled for Texas girl believed to be heading to Ohio

By Published: Updated:

BREWSTER COUNTY, TX (KMID) – An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 15-year-old Texas girl was believed to be heading to Central Ohio.

Stormie Clemmer was previously was last seen in Alpine, Texas.

Stormie was believed to be in the company of Andrew Brian Akers.

Akers is from Chillicothe, Ohio and was only in Texas for four days before leaving with Stormie, according to the Brewster County Sheriff’s Office.

Clemmer and Akers were found safe in Sevierville Tennessee, according to the Brewster County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office is seeking the extradition of Akers.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s